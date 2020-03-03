Drake Calls Baby Momma A “Fluke” In New Song “When To Say When”

This why I say protect your ovaries ladies.

Just because Drake may have tons of money, respect and fame don’t make life easy being his baby momma. Just go ask Sophie.

Drake premiered his new track “When To Say When,” and fans were surprised that one he even mention his baby momma and two he called her a “fluke.”

How rude! Some fans agreed that the comment was very rude. Other fans (mostly men) loved the new catchphrase and probably will be calling their baby mommas flukes as well.

Drake: “My baby mama a fluke” All the niggas that hate their BM: pic.twitter.com/RrpuZbK0RG — JT (@ThatDamnJosh_) March 1, 2020

Drake isn’t the first or last man to think his bm is a fluke . Isn’t the first to regret a kid and/or who it’s with. Stop giving these n*ggas your wombs Like stop — Domonique👩🏽‍🍳 (@ChefDomonique) March 1, 2020

“Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is” – Drakepic.twitter.com/Say2ulD0ms — Flee Diddy (@King_Lavish) March 1, 2020

How you feel about Drake calling his baby momma a fluke? Let us know below!

Source: TheShadeRoom