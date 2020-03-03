Drake Calls Baby Momma A “Fluke” In New Song “When To Say When”

This why I say protect your ovaries ladies.
Just because Drake may have tons of money, respect and fame don’t make life easy being his baby momma. Just go ask Sophie.
Drake premiered his new track “When To Say When,” and fans were surprised that one he even mention his baby momma and two he called her a “fluke.”
#TSRReactionz! Whew! Roommates, #Drake surprised the internet with two new drops #ChicagoFreestyle and #WhenToSayWhen! Though everyone was shocked by the drop, people were even MORE shocked by Drake addressing his baby mama #Sophie by calling her a fluke 👀 ________ Now, the internet had a wholeeee lot to say! Some people are saying ever since Papi got them earrings he’s been TRIPPIN’ and him calling Sophie a fluke was out of pocket, while others are saying, it’s just a bar and your other favorite rappers have said crazier things! ________ SWIPE through and let us know, was he just expressing his #EarringPapi feelings OR was he just out of pocket in general?! We need to know!
How rude! Some fans agreed that the comment was very rude. Other fans (mostly men) loved the new catchphrase and probably will be calling their baby mommas flukes as well.
How you feel about Drake calling his baby momma a fluke? Let us know below!
