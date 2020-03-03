CLOSE
Drake Calls Baby Momma A “Fluke” In New Song “When To Say When”

This why I say protect your ovaries ladies.

Drake I'm Upset video

Source: OVO / OVO

Just because Drake may have tons of money, respect and fame don’t make life easy being his baby momma. Just go ask Sophie.

Drake premiered his new track “When To Say When,” and fans were surprised that one he even mention his baby momma and two he called her a “fluke.”

 

How rude! Some fans agreed that the comment was very rude. Other fans (mostly men) loved the new catchphrase and probably will be calling their baby mommas flukes as well.

 

 

How you feel about Drake calling his baby momma a fluke? Let us know below!

