DNA Cancels Battle With Ahdi Boom After “Snitching” Rumors Escalate

Bigg K brought out “paperwork” accusing Boom of snitching during a recent battle.

Now if you ask me, I grew up in the era that if you call somebody a snitch you better have paperwork to back it up. So when Bigg K brought out his receipts allegedly showing that Ahdi Boom had snitched to avoid major jail time, battle rap fans went crazy over it.

HERE IS THE COURT PAPERWORK BIGG K BROUGHT ON AHDI BOOM, CLAIMING HE ONLY GOT 5 YRS CUZ HE SNITCHED ON HIS CO-DEF: pic.twitter.com/myjeUh0wLj — 🗣🤪fR○NT r○W rA€🤪🗣 (@monarae_memoirs) March 1, 2020

I seen Bigg K pull out files yesterday on AhDi Boom showing he a rat but the crowd still gave the battle to Boom 🤔.. I couldn’t even react or show love to any of Booms rounds after that..Streets is Dead. — Big Homie June 🇩🇴 (@June_Pz) March 1, 2020

People looked this shit up…even piperboy(bigg k arch nemesis) Made a blog sayin its fax…..Ahdi Boom is a rat period…if he gets nooked again then i lost all faith in battle rap — BenP814 (@BenP814) March 3, 2020

The battle between Bigg K and Ahdi Boom went down on Saturday on RBE‘s “Get Back” card. Tuesday we heard from the Guardians of the Culture (GOTC) announced that the battle between Boom and DNA was canceled. Many bloggers made accusations that it may be due to the snitching claims. Forcing DNA’s hand to confirm that this was the main reason why he decided to cancel the battle.

Breaking: Ahdi Boom vs DNA has been cancelled. DNA wanted no parts of a battle with boom after legal documents surfaced vs Bigg K that claim he testified against his co-defendants for a lesser sentence. Drugz vs DNA will be the replacement battle on GOTC March 7th. pic.twitter.com/7c76P30oPX — Vada_Fly (@Vada_Fly) March 3, 2020

To All My Fans I Will Not Be Doing The Ahdi Boom Battle This weekend due to the situation I Sent the deposit back and until this is cleared up officially I can not be associated with it in any form — D.N.A™ THE CHAMP 🏆 (@DNA_GTFOH) March 3, 2020

With his name getting dragged in the mud, Boom decided to make a statement about the snitching allegations.

AhDi Boom Speaks his truthhttps://t.co/eBgk80h67P — AhDi Boom #THEKINGRETURNS (@AhDiBoom) March 3, 2020

Now, this is hard to determine if the paperwork that Bigg K presented is official or not. I asked some fans that were there and I couldn’t get a clear answer if the paperwork had the proper court seal or other indications that they are real. According to Rap Matics Boss Chick Raine, she says the paperwork is from a defendant that allegedly snitched on Boom.

Not really all boom has to do is post HIS PAPERWORK…that paperwork is an appeal from someone who's snitching on boom in that same paperwork lol that paperwork also says his Co-d cooperated it doesn't say Boom cooperated…giving a statement doesn't equate to snitching… https://t.co/ldcFQle2Xk — MEDIA MAVEN #TMC (@BossChickRAINE) March 3, 2020

How do you feel about the snitching allegations against Ahdi Boom? Let us know below!

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Also On Power 107.5: