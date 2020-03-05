Nicki Minaj’s Hubby Arrested For Failure To Register As Sex Offender!

Looks like there might be some trouble in paradise for the Queen, yet again. There’s a slight pattern with some of the men in Nicki Minaj’s life; they can’t stay out of jail.

Nikki’s hubby, Kenneth Petty, is in federal custody waiting to face a judge after being arrested by U.S. Marshals. Petty was taken in on an indictment for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California.

Apparently, all this mess stirred up after Petty got pulled over in Beverly Hills, after moving to California last summer. During the traffic stop, authorities concluded that Petty, who is a registered sex offender in New York, had not registered in California-as required by law. Because of this arrest, the L.A. County D.A. charged Petty with failure to register.

Petty must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life due to his 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape. He served almost 4 years locked up in NY state prison.

Unfortunately for Barbie’s Ken, since he never followed up and registered the Feds now have their hands on the case. He could possibly be facing up to 10 years in prison with the federal indictment.

Source: Baller Alert

