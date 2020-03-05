Solange Responds To Rumor She’s Dating Common With Cryptic Message

The singer is asking yall why you lying on her?

I was all here for Solange Knowles and Common to be our new #relationshipgoals in my life but it looks like that won’t be happening.

It seems like the “FUBU” singer caught wind she was dating the rapper and decided to address it.

Solange used her creative wit to shut down the dating rumors. Common hasn’t addressed them but I guess there is no need.

Common has also been linked with comedian Tiffany Haddish so far this year. It looks like he is living his best life regardless of who the famous ladies are in his love life.

Maybe Solange is just cooling it after she split with her husband Alan Ferguson last year. The two got married in 2014 in a beautiful New Orleans wedding.

Source: The Jasmine Brand