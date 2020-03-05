Young Dolph Is Done With Rap!!

Memphis bred rapper, Young Dolph is throwing in the towel on the rap game. That’s right, Dolph has decided to retire from the rap game.
Dolph has been toying with the idea of giving it all up for some time now. He even started talking about it on his social media platforms. The 34-year-old basically wants to quit so he can spend more time with his children and family. And honestly, you can’t be mad at that.
Complex decided to attempt to reach out to Dolph for a better idea of where his head is at. And he responded with, “I’m done doing music so I can go kick it with my son.”
Not real dates have been put in to place for Dolph’s retirement and it is unclear as to what will happen to his unreleased music just yet. But it looks like he won’t be completely abandoning the Memphis music scene. He still intends to be head honcho of Paper Route Empire, the record label that is home to Key Glock, Jay Fizzle, and Big Moochie Grape to name a few. His rep shared that “Key Glock is already poised to be the new torch-bearer.”
Tour Dates:
March 4 – Boston, MA, House of Blues
March 5 – Philadelphia, PA, TLA
March 6 – New York, NY, Sony Hall
March 7 – Cleveland, OH, House of Blues
March 8 – Detroit, MI, St. Andrews
March 10 – Louisville, KY, Mercury Ballroom
March 11 – Indianapolis, IN, Egyptian Room
March 12 – Kansas City, MO, Uptown
March 13 – St Louis, MO, Pop’s
March 15 – Chicago, IL, Vic Theater
March 17 – Milwaukee, WI, Turner Ballroom
March 18 – Minneapolis, MN, Varsity Theater
March 19 – Des Moines, IA, Val Air
Source: Complex