Young Dolph Is Done With Rap!!

Memphis bred rapper, Young Dolph is throwing in the towel on the rap game. That’s right, Dolph has decided to retire from the rap game.

Dolph has been toying with the idea of giving it all up for some time now. He even started talking about it on his social media platforms. The 34-year-old basically wants to quit so he can spend more time with his children and family. And honestly, you can’t be mad at that.

Complex decided to attempt to reach out to Dolph for a better idea of where his head is at. And he responded with, “I’m done doing music so I can go kick it with my son.”

Not real dates have been put in to place for Dolph’s retirement and it is unclear as to what will happen to his unreleased music just yet. But it looks like he won’t be completely abandoning the Memphis music scene. He still intends to be head honcho of Paper Route Empire, the record label that is home to Key Glock, Jay Fizzle, and Big Moochie Grape to name a few. His rep shared that “Key Glock is already poised to be the new torch-bearer.”

Dolph is currently touring with Key Glock for their No Rules U.S. Tour. They still have a nice amount of cities to stop through until the tour ends. Check out the full list below.

Tour Dates: March 4 – Boston, MA, House of Blues March 5 – Philadelphia, PA, TLA March 6 – New York, NY, Sony Hall March 7 – Cleveland, OH, House of Blues March 8 – Detroit, MI, St. Andrews March 10 – Louisville, KY, Mercury Ballroom March 11 – Indianapolis, IN, Egyptian Room March 12 – Kansas City, MO, Uptown March 13 – St Louis, MO, Pop’s March 15 – Chicago, IL, Vic Theater March 17 – Milwaukee, WI, Turner Ballroom March 18 – Minneapolis, MN, Varsity Theater March 19 – Des Moines, IA, Val Air Source: Complex

Also On Power 107.5: