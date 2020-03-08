Post Malone’s Fans Worried Drugs Might End Rapper’s Career

Recently videos have popped up showing Post Malone looking like he’s on drugs and his fans are concerned. These videos started to circulate after one of the rapper’s concerts when while he was on stage he picked up his mic and then things got weird and I mean really weird after that video made the rounds others popped up one with Post Malone talking incoherently to some fans in this video his words were slurred and his conversation was all over the place. Post Malone has responded to these concerns from his fans and he assures them that he is ok and that he’s not on any type of drugs but check out the videos and tell us what you think. Full Story Click Here

