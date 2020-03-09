Today is a big day for the barbie world as March 9th is recognized as National Barbie Day. Today celebrates an iconic toy that premiered on this day in 1959. The Barbie Doll premiered at a Toy fair in New York, with her real name being Barbara Millicent Roberts.

Honestly as a little kid I don’t think I would’ve like a doll named Barbara, so in my own words, Im just glad they changed the name to Barbie.

The big question is how do we celebrate a day like National Barbie Day. Well there are a few things you can do

Visit the largest Barbie Museum in Montreal.

Explore the Toy Hall of Fame.

Discover vintage barbies tucked away in a closet, attic, or basement – they may be worth something.

Introduce a Barbie doll to a new generation.

Enjoy this National Barbie Day, and let your baby girls play with their Barbie.

Courtesy of National Day Calendar