The Lo’ Down: Gayle King Says She Learned A “Painful Lesson” After Kobe Bryant Backlash [VIDEO]

Lil Yachty had the internet buzzing yesterday with the release of his new record “Oprah’s Bank Account” featuring Drake and Da Baby. He interviews both the features in a parody portraying Oprah and it’s definitely entertaining regardless if you’re a fan or not.

Gayle King is back in the news again as she is finally sharing more about how she felt after backlash she faced after interviewing a friend of the late Kobe Bryant, Lisa Leslie, and questioning her about his past allegations while a guest on Oprah Winfrey’s Your Life In Vision: 2020 Tour.

Weinstein lawyers seek mercy, and Alexis Skyy details being “kidnapped & forced into human trafficking” at 15.

