Bill Gates Leaves Microsoft

The Chairman of Microsoft is quitting. According to Daily News the CEO has decided to walk away from his position on the board of directors for Microsoft and resigning from the board son Berkshire Hatahway.
“I have made the decision to step down from both of the public boards on which I serve – Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway – to dedicate more time to philanthropic priorities including global health and development, education, and my increasing engagement in tackling climate change,” Gates wrote on LinkedIn.
“The leadership at the Berkshire companies and Microsoft has never been stronger, so the time is right to take this step,” Gates added.
Gates co-founded Microsoft in 1975 with Paul Allen, who died in 2018. He served as CEO until 2000 when Steve Ballmer assumed the role. Nadella succeeded Ballmer in 2014.
Gates has dedicated more time to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which is a private foundation currently ramping up efforts on a program that will provide in-home coronavirus testing kits to Seattle residents.