Ohio State Postpones Spring Commencement

Looks like the spring graduating class of Thee Ohio State University will not be walking the stage and receiving their diplomas in the fashion all of us have become accustomed too. Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus all events where more than 50 to 100 people would usually gather have been canceled and if you don’t know, Thee Ohio State University is the biggest college in the country. And the spring graduating class of 2020 would’ve been hundreds of people and thousands of people would have been in attendance. And even though most big colleges only announce the dept. and then that dept. stands up to recognize it’s graduates now it’s not the traditional walking across the stage but it works because of the size of the college now small colleges still walk the stage but with the bigger colleges, it would just take to long a university like Ohio State would probably take 2 days. Full Story Click Here

Also On Power 107.5: