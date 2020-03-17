CLOSE
Watch Micah Dixon’s Baby Gender Reveal! Is it a Boy or Girl?!

Micah Dixon Baby Gender Reveal

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Micah Dixon recently announced that she is expecting her second child this summer on the air.  So you know we had to find out if she was having another boy or a girl.  So we got the deets on everything that went down at her Baller or Bae themed gender reveal party.

Miss the annoncement?  Click to watch it here!

 

Also check out the exclusive maternity photoshoot below

See Micah Dixon’s Maternity Photoshoot Here
Micah Dixon Maternity Photo Shoot
18 photos

 

