Patients of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will soon be able to get tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus. The center has set up testing tents but you must be a current medical center patient.

According to a spokesperson with the OSU Wexner Medical Center, testing at this time will only be available to patients of the OSU Wexner Medical Center system. Patients must talk with an OSU Wexner Medical Center provider, who must place an order before the patient can be seen at one of the testing stations. Testing could begin as soon as Wednesday off Ackerman Road near S.R. 315.

Also all elective surgeries after today in Ohio have been postponed to make sure hospitals have enough beds, available doctors, and to prevent the spread of the virus. Surgeries will be delayed unless they could be life saving, save a limb or organ, stop cancer, or prevent severe symptoms.

COLUMBUS: OSU Wexner Medical Center Opening Drive-thru was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 8 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: