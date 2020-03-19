COLUMBUS: Tuttle Mall Closing Temporarily

More closures are happening. Tuttle Mall has announced that it will close temporarily in order to protect its staff, vendors, and customers, during the coronavirus outbreak.

Tuttle Mall posted a message on its website that read;

“After extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19, we will be temporarily closed. This measure will take effect from 7pm local time today and will end on March 29. The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees are of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Retailers selling essential items, such as drug stores, may still be open, as well as restaurants and eateries providing take-out and delivery options. Please check the “Stores” and “Dining” sections of the center’s website for contact numbers, and information on opening hours for drug stores, restaurants and eateries that remain open.”

