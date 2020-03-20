CLOSE
Flood Waters Arise Across Central Ohio

Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey

The Spring is pouring in, literally, as rain showers take over the day and night of the city of Columbus. Last night thunder and lightning storms kept some people up who were afraid of the noises, but when they awoke they might have found their streets flooded.

The Ohio Department of Transportation released a list of roads closed due to high water and flooding as of 9 a.m. Friday.

There a lot of lanes closed, and we can expect more rain to pour down in the coming weeks of Spring.

Stay safe on the roads!

