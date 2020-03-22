Former Northland and Harvard Standout Seth Towns Transferring to Ohio State

Former Northland High School and Harvard basketball star Seth Towns announced Saturday night that he will be returning home and transferring his talents to join the Ohio State men’s basketball team.

Towns, who earned Ivy League Player of the Year honors for averaging 16 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 27.9 minutes per game during his sophomore season, made his decision on ESPN and said it was a tough decision between his final two options which also included Duke.

“Home is where the heart is. You hear that all the time,” Towns said on Sportscenter. “I’m incredibly excited to play at home. My parents are the two biggest Ohio State fans I know. To have that opportunity to fight for the city that raised you is so invaluable and it gives me a ton of pride.”

Towns, a 6’7″ forward who chose Harvard out of high school over offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Butler, Purdue, Xavier, Iowa, and others, missed the last two seasons due to a knee injury he suffered in the 2018 Ivy Leauge championship game.

