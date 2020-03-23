Tina Knowles Underwent Major Surgery, Shows Off New ’35-Year-Old Knee’ Dancing To DJ D-Nice

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles is living her best life after recovering from major surgery and showed off the results while dancing to DJ D-Nice.
Tina shared a video detailing her recent total knee replacement surgery. She says the procedure was 6 weeks ago and wanted to share her journey.
In the video, she looks fabulous in an orange top while talking to her followers. She explained the video is to share her story and to encourage others in the same situation she found herself in.
She explains, “I got one knee replacement 6 years ago and I always joke with people that it has been so wonderful on that knee, after the surgery, saying I got one 35-year-old knee and one 66-year-old knee.”
Written By: Jamai Harris