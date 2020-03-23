7 Beauty Sales To Take Advantage Of During The Quarantine

Beauty powerhouses Sephora, MAC and Ulta closed their brick and mortar doors to adhere to the government’s social distancing mandate amid the coronavirus pandemic. Many of the states are under strict rules rendering everyone who aren’t considered essential workers at home. But among the essential workers (those who can still provide service) are couriers, which means you can still order products online and have them dropped off at your door (though you should expect a delay). Beauty brands are offering some great sales to make up where their businesses may be taking hits and we don’t mean beat faces.

We won’t be in the house forever, check out these sales around the web that’ll help you slowly revamp your makeup stash for Spring…

Sephora

Surprise, Sephora has 50% off right now! If you’re a big Sephora shopper, you know how rare of a sale this is! Some fab finds up for grab: Fenty Beauty’s Moroccan Spice Palette, Urban Decay’s Primer Potion, Sephora’s Coconut Sleeping Mask that’ll only cost you $2 and tons more!

beautyblender + BOUNCE Concealer

Talk about a beauty steal! Your typical beautyblender (a must-have item in your makeup bag) costs $20, but this week, you can get not only the coveted makeup sponge, but beautyblender’s newly released BOUNCE concealer all for $33. HSN.com is selling the dynamic duo that was recently given the cosign by style and beauty maven Kahlana Barfield. This set is on sale for $33, or 3 FlexPay of $11, normally retailing at $46.

Free MAC Eyeshadow

Nothing says sale like the word “free.” Buy two MAC eye shadows and get one free on the MAC.com website. This online exclusive includes their Revamped Eyeshadow and their new DazzleShadow Extreme.

Stunna Boss Nudes Longwear Fluid Lip Color Trio

This might be a good time to stock up on your Fenty Beauty faves. This quarantine won’t last forever, but their liquid Stunna lipsticks do. When we’re given the green light to go back to brunch, it’ll be a great time to break out these nude lippies currently available in a set of three for $50 on FentyBeauty.com.

Morphe Palette

Morphe is known for their brushes (shoutout to their collaboration with Saweetie) and palettes that are affordable and beloved by makeup professionals. It’s a great time to pick up this 35 shade palette with the perfect set of eye shadow colors for the Brown skin girl all for $16 from it’s original $25 price tag.

Canvas Colors

Canvas Colors is offering 15% off your entire purchase. These vegan friendly lippies are highly pigmented and long-lasting. The Black-owned brand is doing their best to give back during the coronavirus.

Remember, stay inside, wash your hands and don’t touch your face…unless it’s with these new products.

Written By: Shamika Sanders/ @Shamika_Sanders Posted 9 hours ago

