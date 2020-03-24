Fetty Wap’s Estrange Wife Files For Divorce, Claims He Has Baby On The Way

I think it’s time for Wap to undergo the snip.
We have been reporting for months that the honeymoon was over with Fetty Wap and his estranged wife Leandra Gonzales. Their marriage went south shortly after they got married in August of last year.
According to TheShadeRoom, Gonzales filed for divorce back on Feb. 02 citing infidelity as the reason.
The news broke on Monday and sources tell TSR that Fetty was going back-and-forth with his Trap Queen to stay in the marriage. Clearly, that didn’t work because later on that day Fetty broke his silence and said Gonzales was only doing this to try to get on “Love & Hip Hop.”
If you forgot, Wap was on “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” and “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood New York,” due to paternity drama with his baby mamas Masika Kalysha and Alexis Skky.
Gonzales responded deny those claims, calling him a “nonexistent husband,” and saying he has another baby on the way. Not from her though.
If true this would make baby No. 8 as Fetty confirmed with BET back in 2018 he had seven kids at the time.
How you have all these kids with random women but not with your wife though?
We will keep you updated on this story.
