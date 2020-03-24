Social Distancing….The Whole Country.. “OK No Problem”….Liberty University…”Welcome Back Students”???

What in the heck is going on with the President of Liberty University Jerry Falwell Jr? While most of the country is self quarantining and practicing self-distancing and the rest of the country is being asked to stay inside. Why would one man put so many in danger? All of the schools across the WORLD are closed and many that can are learning online. But this week for only what I can call selfish reasons Liberty University’s president Jerry Falwell Jr. is inviting students to come back to campus he believes that having students back on campus is protecting them and that not the only thing this madman is doing he’s also ordering faculty to come back to work. Falwell is going doing this despite the guidelines set by the White House and the state of Virginia and he is welcoming 5,000 students back to school after spring break. Full Story Click Here

