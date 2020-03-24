Tory Lanez “W,” YFN Lucci “Dec 23rd” & More | Daily Visuals 3.24.20

While Drake was dealing with possibly testing positive for the coronavirus, fellow Canadian Tory Lanez saw a possible opening for the King of The North title and quickly released a new visual to plant his flag (we kiddin’ of course).

Coming through with his latest visuals to “W,” Lanez rolls through the night in an impressive big boy toy before breaking bread with his peoples in a hooded mink coat. Wearing a white fur and sipping on red wine = ballsy.

YFN Lucci meanwhile enjoys some alone time in his garage before heading to the strip bar to turn up with Boosie and others for his clip to “Dec 23rd.” How we pine for the days before the coronavirus made social distancing a must.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from China Mac, Mulatto featuring Saweetie and Trina, and more.

TORY LANEZ – “W”

YFN LUCCI – “DEC 23RD”

CHINA MAC – “THE ARRIVAL”

ADAM CALHOUN – “THE DOLLAR”

LIL MARLO FT. BLAC YOUNGSTA & MONEYBAGG YO – “FUCKEM”

FLIPP DINERO FT. JAY CRITCH – “FRITOLAYS”

MULATTO FT. SAWEETIE & TRINA – “B*TCH FROM DA SOUF”

RON SUNO – “SHAKE EM UP”

ESTEE NACK & GRUNNY PAWZ – “ALLTYPESPFWEAPONZ”

Written By: O Posted 18 hours ago

