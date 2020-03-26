Dr. Dre. Album “The Chronic” inducted into Library Of Congress

The good news just keeps coming for Dr. Dre who was already named the highest-paid musician of the decade and a few months ago Dre was honored by the Recording Academy for his skills behind the board which and he was saluted at the 13th annual Producers and Engineers Wing. Now Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic’ album is sitting in the Library of Congress next to other artists like Selena, the Village People, Tina Turner, and Whitney Houston. It just goes to show you how much of an impact hip hop has had on shaping the culture of America and I’m sure this won’t be the last. Full Story Click Here

