Will Schools Start back Up in Ohio?

This is the question that parents like myself are asking, will schools in Ohio open back up this academic year?

Well we just don’t know the answer quite yet. According to Governor Mike DeWine it is possible that schools will remain close the rest of this academic year.

Re: schools – Is is possible we don't get back to school this academic year? Absolutely. But we just don't know yet. Our teachers, administrators, parents – they're doing amazing work with distance learning. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 26, 2020

As much as I would love to have my son back in school and I know he misses his friends. I would prefer he’s is heathy and safe at home with me. Distance is the key to help flatten the curve of COVID-19.

Again, distance is the key. Keep the distance. It's tempting as the weather gets nice to go to playgrounds – we want you to go outside – but you have to keep your distance. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 26, 2020

All we can do now is wait this out and follow the stay at home order to make sure we are Not apart of the problem.