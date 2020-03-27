HOMAGE Release ‘We Are One’ Merch To Support American Red Cross

If you can not donate blood, here is the next best thing to help the Red Cross.

Since the coronavirus hit Ohio, the American Red Cross has seen a decline in people coming to donate blood. Many including Ohio Governor Mike DeWine are worried the shortage of blood can lead to even more deaths in the state.

The Columbus-based clothing line HOMAGE thought of a creative way to help the Red Cross during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New merchandise represent the quote from one of DeWine’s state addresses, “We are Ohioans. We are Buckeyes. We are strong.”

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Red Cross. To purchase go to www.homage.com.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: 10TV