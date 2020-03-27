CLOSE
beauty
Home

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Crocs Giving Away Free Shoes To Healthcare Workers Fighting COVID-19 Crisis

This is what stepping up during a pandemic looks like.

doctor´s clogs.White medical shoes

Source: Carol Yepes / Getty

In general, healthcare workers have always been heroes, but during the coronavirus crisis, they have been more than just that—they have been utter lifesaving Godsends.

So to honor and help support them, Crocs announced that each day they will be shipping 10,000 free pairs of their shoes, which are worn by many doctors, surgeons, nurses and many other medical workers during their shifts.

According to the New York Post, on Wednesday the shoe company announced their  “A Free Pair for Healthcare” campaign on their website and social media for doctors, nurses and other hospital staffers to choose a free pair of Crocs Classic Clogs and Crocs At Work styles.

 

“Over the past week, we have spoken to health-care workers, their facilities and even their family and friends, and they have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide ease on their feet, as well as ease of mind as they need the ability to easily clean up before they go home to their families,” says Crocs president and CEO Andrew Rees in a statement.

“These workers have our deepest respect, and we are humbled to be able to answer their call and provide whatever we can to help during this unprecedented time,” says Rees.

 

As we’ve been reporting since the crisis first hit the states, the beauty and fashion industry has really stepped up also. Brands such as Estée Lauder, Coty, L’Oreal and LVMH got their hand in the sanitizer game too to donate them to hospitals in the U.S. and around the world. While designers such as Christian Siriano and Michael Costello have made facemasks to help protect healthcare workers.

It’s good to see companies step up for our health.

RELATED NEWS:

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Coty Inc. Is Providing Free Hand Sanitizer To Hospitals & Medical Workers

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Estée Lauder Joins In To Help With Hand Sanitizer Shortage

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: LVMH Producing Hand Sanitizer In Its Factories To Fight Coronavirus

Coronavirus nails/ Sassy Nails Inc

NAILED IT! Coronavirus Nails Are Actually A Thing

18 photos Launch gallery

NAILED IT! Coronavirus Nails Are Actually A Thing

Continue reading NAILED IT! Coronavirus Nails Are Actually A Thing

NAILED IT! Coronavirus Nails Are Actually A Thing

[caption id="attachment_3084801" align="alignleft" width="809"] Source: Martin Novak / Getty[/caption] In case you've been MIA, the coronavirus has officially taken over the news cycle. What originally started as a virus in China has now become a worldwide state of emergency. After shutting down travel across the world, forcing employers to implement work from home policies and leaving commuters no choice but to distance themselves from those coughing, sneezing or wearing masks, the coronavirus has changed the way we view health. According to NBC News,  the coronavirus has now become a pandemic. With an invasion of 114 countries, killing more than 4,000 people, we have to admit we've never seen anything like this. That and the head of the World Health Organization officially characterized this as a "pandemic." “This is the first pandemic caused by the coronavirus,” the WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said during a news conference. While only seniors and people who have severe medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, respiratory issues and lung disease are more at risk, it hasn't stopped everyone from taking preventative measures that include washing your hands every time you step indoors, staying stocked with a bottle of hand sanitizer and keeping a safe distance from others. While some people have taken things to the next level, the coronavirus has now inspired the newest beauty trend. That's right! Nail tech Mei Kawajiri has turned the coronavirus into a seemingly stylish nail design. With the Purell brand inscribed on her nails along with other words such as "advanced" and "refreshing," this is a creative way to get people serious about protecting themselves. And of course, the trend has gone viral. Check out some of the best coronavirus nail looks that have turned heads.

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Crocs Giving Away Free Shoes To Healthcare Workers Fighting COVID-19 Crisis  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close