Farouk Systems Donates $1 Million Dollars Worth Of Their New Hand Sanitizers

Since the coronavirus crisis hit, hand sanitizer has been dangerously running out all over the country. But the beauty and fragrance, and now the hair industry, have been stepping up to the plate to help.

The most recent company to put help is Farouk Systems, Inc., the makers of CHI & BioSilk hair products. On Thursday they announced that not only have they launched their own line of FDA approved hand sanitizers, but they will also donate $1 million worth of the new products to the cities of Houston & Tomball, TX.

According to a press release sent to HelloBeautiful, the two lines will include their CHI Organic Gardens Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer and BioSilk Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer with Soothing Aloe Vera, which are both made “with 77 percent by volume natural denatured alcohol and organically grown aloe vera.

“As a nation, we are being challenged by a worldwide pandemic. It is our responsibility as Americans, business professionals and human beings to do everything we can to help with supplying America with vital products, equipment and supplies necessary to help fight this virus,” says Dr. Farouk Shami, Founder and Chairman of Farouk Systems, Inc.

“Our company and manufacturing facility is equipped to step up in any way we can to help our fellow Americans maintain some sort of protection against COVID-19 with the proper hand sanitizers. We wish you all to remain safe and healthy. May God bless all of you.”

While both sanitizers are currently sold out, you can put yourself on their email list here to await its triumphant return. In the meantime, Shami and his team are currently working on the production of two more hand sanitizers made with hydrogen peroxide, alcohol and glycerin and antibacterial hand soap.

(Watch a video of how Farouk Systems sanitizers are made, here.)

As we’ve previously reported, this week New York-based Coty Inc., the popular manufacturer behind makeup and fragrance brands such as CoverGirl and Calvin Klein, also announced that they are using its factories to produce hydro-alcoholic gel (AKA hand sanitizer) by pumping out tens of thousands of units per week to donate to hospitals and medical workers in the U.S. and abroad.

In addition, Estée Lauder recently announced they are helping combat this shortage by using their Melville, NY manufacturing factory to produce this much-needed cleansing gel for the masses. This move came a week after their European colleagues including L’Oreal and LVMH got their hand in the sanitizer game too.

In the meantime, if you still can’t find any hand sanitizer, you can always make your own. Learn how here. Also, remember that the best way to fight against the virus is to stay inside and wash your hands.

READ MORE:

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Crocs Giving Away Free Shoes To Healthcare Workers Fighting COVID-19 Crisis

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Coty Inc. Is Providing Free Hand Sanitizer To Hospitals & Medical Workers

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Estée Lauder Joins In To Help With Hand Sanitizer Shortage

Farouk Systems Donates $1 Million Dollars Worth Of Their New Hand Sanitizers was originally published on hellobeautiful.com