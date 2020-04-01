Today we had Dani Leigh call into The Morning Hustle because tonight we will be going live on our Instagram with an at home performance from Dani Leigh hosted by Headkrack.

If you haven’t been following Dani on IG, she single handedly has been keeping us all entertained with her #LeviChallenge that goes along with her new record “Levi High” which features DaBaby.

Speaking of DaBaby, Lore’l wants to address some of the internet tea that has been surrounding Dani for the past few weeks. When asked if their was any truth to the rumors about her being pregnent or that she is now dating DaBaby. She says that her and DaBaby have a working relationship ever since she helped choreograph one of his music videos.

We wrap up our convo by talking about how she feels about where she is in her career, and what we can expect during our IG live performance. Tune in @TheMorningHustle at 7pm ET tonight!

Dani Leigh Called In To Talk #LeviChallenge, Home Quarantine, And DaBaby Relationship Rumors [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Written By: Justin Thomas | Digital Producer Posted 49 mins ago

