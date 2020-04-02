City of Columbus: “All Public Recreational Equipment Closed Are Closed”

Please Share! We want everyone to #PlaySafeLiveSmart during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Remember:

All playgrounds, sports courts, and golf courses are closed.

Do not play on basketball courts, tennis courts or public recreational equipment.

Stay six feet away from others.

Wash your hands often!

