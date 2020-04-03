CLOSE
Cincinnati: Police Officer Test Positive For Covid19

A 4th Police officer has tested positive for Covid19.

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | April 2, 2020 at 9:33 PM EDT – Updated April 3 at 4:50 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) – A fourth Cincinnati police officer tested positive for COVID-19, a police spokesman said Thursday. The officer works at the department’s District 3 station in Westwood, the spokesman confirmed. This is the third confirmed case at District 3 on Ferguson Avenue in less than a week, since CPD announced the agency’s first one there on Saturday, March 28. (FOX19)

