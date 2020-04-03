CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Michelle Obama’s Hairstylist Shares Tips For Trimming Your Hair At Home

We know sis, the beauty salon is closed but you need a trim. Here's 3 tips that'll help you do it yourself.

Young woman contemplating cutting her hair

Source: Jamie Grill / Getty

If you were planning to take care of your six month trim right around the time the coronavirus shut everything down, you may be staring at your split ends imagining your follicle splitting right up the the root. It’s a daunting image because you’ve been putting so much time and effort into taking care of your hair.

Thanks to our good sisters over at Essence who spoke to Yene Damtew, Michelle Obama’s hairstylist, here’s some tips to cutting your hair at home.

First thing first, regular scissors won’t cut it. You should never use craft scissors to cut your hair, (even if Yara Shadidi tried it on Instagram).

“Using the wrong tool to trim your hair may worsen what you started with,” Damtew told Essence.

Unlike Shahidi, who also cut her hair while wet, Damtew suggests stretching your hair before trimming especially if you’re a natural girl.

“I prefer the method of stretching the hair while it’s dry, twisting it tightly in an elongated state and then trimming the little small hairs that stick out.”

How do you know it’s for a trim? Celebrity Stylist Monae Everett broke it down to Refinery 29.

“You can tell you need a trim when you run your hands or a styling tool through your hair and it gets caught in the same place.”

Many women see the current state of coronavirus crisis as the perfect time to trim or cut their hair. Grammy award winning singer Melanie Fiona cut her hair to welcome her rebirth.

Whether you’re overdue or just wanting a refresh, use these 3 tips to trim your hair until the social-distancing order is lifted.

RELATED STORIES:

Melanie Fiona Shows Off Dramatic Hair Cut

Kenya Moore Teases Fans With ‘Audition’ Hair Cut

This Online Class Is Teaching Black Women How To Braid Without The Shame

BET+ And Footage Film's "Sacrifice" Premiere Event At The Landmark Theater In Los Angeles

#CoronaHair: Celebrity Women Are Rocking Braids During The Quarantine

9 photos Launch gallery

#CoronaHair: Celebrity Women Are Rocking Braids During The Quarantine

Continue reading #CoronaHair: Celebrity Women Are Rocking Braids During The Quarantine

#CoronaHair: Celebrity Women Are Rocking Braids During The Quarantine

Thanks to the coronavirus, our beauty salons and nail spas are closed indefinitely. But if you were apart of the lucky few, you saw the shutdown coming and got your hair did! And not just any style, braids. Because braids are the best hairstyle to have at a time like this! Celebrities like Justine Sky, Teirra Mari and Jordyn Woods are rocking knotless braids, a trendy new version of the box braid while our good friends Skai Jackson took us back to the 90s with her jumbo braids. Check out all the celeb ladies looking their best in braids.

Michelle Obama’s Hairstylist Shares Tips For Trimming Your Hair At Home  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close