Jayda Wayda Says Having a Baby Ruins Relationships

The baby mother of Lil Baby, Jayda, is sounding off on her relationship with him and the reason she feels like having her own ruined her relationship.

Its not secret now that Jayda and Lil Baby have been broken up, a while ago the Atlanta rapper spoke about how he wanted to be single and don’t even want a relationship. Well the mother of his son Loyal spoke out about their relationship and about having her son.

According to her IG Live and Twitter, Jayda thinks a woman should continue to party and not have a child with a man because it hurts relationships.

In my personal opinion, honestly its the adults that ruin the relationship, baby should be a Blessing to any situation especially if the individuals are Whole and stable.

What do you think? Do babies ruin relationships?

