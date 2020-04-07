Ohio is working to get absentee ballot request into the hands of potential voters. The state has had an unprecedented 2020 primary election mostly by mail. So, you may see absentee ballot requests on front porches, in yard signs and even at grocery stores in Ohio, like Kroger.

According to Dispatch.com, The Board of Elections is working with 37 Kroger grocery stores in the county to make printed requests available in one of the few gathering spaces that hasn’t closed under a state order. Where can you find them in the stores? The absentee ballot applications will be located at Kroger customer service desks. “We are pleased to provide applications to registered Franklin County voters, the first step for voters who want to receive a ballot by mail. We are thrilled to work with Kroger’s in this unique public/private partnership,” said Ed Leonard, Director.

For the extended March 17 Primary Election, voters have until noon on Saturday, April 25th to request an absentee ballot, but are urged to get their request forms in as soon as possible. After receiving a request form, the board will mail a ballot to all eligible voters with a postage-paid return envelope. The General Assembly has set April 28th as the final day of the 2020 Primary Election. Voting by Mail has been extended through April 28th, 2020. The Board Office remains open to the public from Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information, click here for the boards website.

Absentee Ballot Request Forms Available at Franklin County Kroger Stores was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 3 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: