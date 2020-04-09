Bebe Winans Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19, Along With His Mother & Brother

The number of individuals across the country who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is approaching close to 450,000. Even with social distancing practices in place and leadership asking those to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the virus, others aren’t listening.

Gospel singer BeBe Winans took to social media on Thursday to reveal that even though he is a man of faith and initially thought that people were being driven by fear of the virus, he tested positive for the coronavirus, along with his mother, Delores Winans, and brother, Marvin Winans.

Last month, the esteemed singer was in a New York airport to attend the funeral of a family friend and recorded a video reminding people not to be fearful of this because God is in control.

“It’s like a ghost town in the airport in New York,” he said. “Fear. People are being driven by fear. And I’m sorry, fear don’t drive me. It never will. It never has. So don’t fear, especially if you know who God is. Don’t get me started. I’m sorry if I don’t fall into that category. But have a great rest of your weekend.”

In addition to his diagnosis, Winans passed the virus to his mother, 83, and brother, 64. Thankfully, all three are recovering. In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Winans spoke out about his diagnosis.

“Sometimes, for some reason, we as a people when we look in and we look at television and various things that’s going on around us, we somehow say, that can’t happen to me for some reason. I don’t know why, but sometimes we believe that. And even myself being cautious, when the outbreak started, I did just a little travel. I was actually in New York and I was like, well, I’m going to Detroit because I had a friend pass and we were having a funeral and just that little travel, I caught it.”

Soon after he returned home from the flight, he says he caught a cough out of nowhere, before a fever, chills, loss of appetite and fatigue set in. Although he did not have to go to the hospital, Marvin did.

“He had a fever and pneumonia set in. He was there for four or five days,” Winans said. “My mom was touched for four or five days.”

Winans said he thanks God for his power but now acknowledges that we can all be faithful – and use common sense.

“I’m a man of faith and just raised in and in my mind, I’m just concrete in the subject matter that God is greater than everything. Yet, and still, it’s so important for us to use common sense. So, being on the other side of it now, I’m just grateful that the word, I just finished my run and through the whole run, I was just saying, God, I thank you. I thank you because it could have been a different outcome for me and my family. So, I’ve learned to be more grateful for life itself.”

