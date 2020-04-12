Jeannie Mai Says Jeezy Was “Broken Like Me” When They Started Dating

The TV host shares how she and her fiance were able to mend each other’s broken hearts.

“The Real” Jeannie Mai has been very open about her journey since divorcing her ex-husband Freddy Harteis in 2017. The two decided to end their marriage after Mai did not want to have kids but Harteis did.

Mai goes in detail about the first time she met her now fiance Jeezy and it was love at first sight. In a video she shared on her YouTube channel she knew that the “Thug Motivation” rapper was special.

“I knew that he had like a.. I just saw this like crazy kindness in his eyes and this humility. He like me, hasn’t made the best choices in life. This didn’t always turn out the way it was supposed to, but in our careers we look like we have all the answers. We look like yo, these people can’t possibly live a day being unhappy. But I could see right away that he had been broken like me. It was insane. So, I was able to connect with that. We are great at where we are at right now, as far as spending each day to unveil more of each other, and appreciate it.”

Check the full video below:

Source: The Jasmine Brand