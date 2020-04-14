CLOSE
MoneyBagg Yo Ft Blac Youngsta 1, 2, 3 Music Video

MBYO DJCaeser

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Finally the new video is here! Moneybags Yo and Blac Youngsta have made the clubs go crazy when this song drops.

This song is on the Moneybagg Yo album, Time Served.

Inspired by the reality show Deal or No Deal, the two rappers out of Memphis are in the midst of a competition of the opposite sex. Brimmed with models and media press, the two rip the runway of a fashion show, and even step on the Runway to put on a show for their fans.

Well who wins in the end is the big question?

Im gonna place my bet on Bagg!

What do you think of the video?

