DaBaby Announces New Album, Drops Friday

Today (April 14), North Carolina rapper DaBaby announced that he will be dropping a new album. Blame It On Baby will be out this Friday (April 17).

The surprise project reveal came via an Instagram post that features the album’s cover. Very much in line with current Coronavirus Pandemic times, the artwork features the “Suge” rapper in a camo BAPE vest, and matching du-rag, and rocking a face mask.

Last year was a busy year for the breakout star as he dropped two albums—first Baby On Baby and followed by KIRK. The latter featured “Bop”, which spawned a top-notch video. However, the end of the year and start of 2020 featured DaBaby getting into a bunch of legal trouble that included putting hands on an allegedly janky promoter and reportedly showing the wrong woman the hand of God in a club.

Most recently, DaBaby dropped a 10-minute visual for “Find My Way”.

