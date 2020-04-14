Hulu’s ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Is Based In Shaker Heights !?

As we are picking up new things to do while we Shelter In Place due to the coronavirus pandemic, one of the top things to due is binge watch any and anything. Well we found a show that is binge watch worthy to Northeast Ohio. Why? Not only because the Queen of ‘Scandal’ is in it, but the story plays out in Cleveland, Ohio’s own, the city of Shaker Heights.
Hulu’s ‘Little Fires Everywhere‘ a show based on a a best selling novel by Celeste Ng’s in 2017, stars Kerry Washington about a affluent family in Shaker Heights crosses path’s with a homeless single mother. The series starts off with a Shaker mansion burning to the ground.
Although the drama series is excellently placed in detail in Shaker Heights, OH, it was actually filmed Los Angeles.
Check out the video below and add ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ on Hulu to your quarantine binge watch list today.
