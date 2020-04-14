CLOSE
Playboi Carti Allegedly Tells Police Officer “I F*** Your Daughter”

If you gonna go out, go out with a bang I guess.

PlayBoi Carti arrest

Source: Clayton County Sheriffs Dept / Clayton County Sheriffs Department

A recent arrest got swept under the rug during this COVID-19 pandemic. However, TMZ was able to find public records showing that Playboi Carti was arrested a week ago in Clayton County, Georgia.

According to court documents, the 23-year-old was pulled over and the police officer said he smelled marijuana. According to officer Carti had a bad attitude from the jump and refused to cooperate. 

PlayBoi Carti arrest

Source: Clayton County Sheriffs Dept / Clayton County Sheriffs Department

Carti and a friend were asked to step out of the car and that’s when police found “marijuana, Xanax, codeine and oxycodone and 2 handguns,” in Carti’s Lambo.

PlayBoi Carti arrest

Source: Clayton County Sheriffs Dept / Clayton County Sheriffs Department

Upon his arrest, Carti started yelling insults to the officer allegedly saying he would “f*** his daughter” and that his wife was hot. He also told the police to take his expensive sports car because he can just buy another one.

Carti was released shortly after making bond. 

