Try not to focus on the stuff that’s happening. But rather the SHIFT that’s happening in your life right now as a result. Things are ALWAYS going to happen. We prepare for it as best as we can but ultimately we must go through it to get to it.

There is something great for you on the other side. Go with the shift…don’t sit in the s***! Get your daily dose of MORNING MOTIVATION from Angie Ange at the start of The Morning Hustle Monday-Friday!

SEE ALSO: Cyntoia Brown Says She Had Nothing To Do With Upcoming Netflix Documentary

SEE ALSO: Twitter Ready To Risk It All After Declaring April 16 National Horny Day

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Angie’s Morning Motivation: Go With The Shift Because Stuff Is Always Going To Happen [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Written By: Justin Thomas | Digital Producer Posted 3 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: