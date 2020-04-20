The Group Chat Which State Has to Go!

The Group Chat is hot with all the tea, honey! Today we talked about a tweet that surfaced online, and it seemingly joked about sacrificing a state to rid the rest of the world of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

I myself was not too fond of florida opening up their beaches right away, seeing that social distancing has been the only thing keeping the coronavirus down. So they got my vote.

A few people in The Group Chat stated they would get rid of OHIO, and that is just total bs because Ohio itself has done greta job of keeping the numbers down with this pandemic.

What state would you sacrifice to rid the world of the COVID-19 Pandemic?