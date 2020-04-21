Affirmations You Should Speak Over Your Life

I just want to make sure I send love to all of you during these times. A few Affirmations that I speak over my life, that you may want to try are these below.

I am grateful to be alive

My purpose has no time limits or deadlines

I am a carrier of wisdom

My possibilities are endless

Beautiful things will come out of my storms

God will always be with me

Repeat those in the morning, to afternoon of your day. Believe those things will exist throughout your life and I promise you’ll find a but of peace throughout your day.

Let me know how you like them!