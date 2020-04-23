So if you’re tired of paying all of those monthly subscription bills, you might want to sign this new petition sis.

A new Change.org petition is urging popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Prime to stop charging them since millions are out of work due to Covid-19. The petition ask for subscriptions to be free for 60 days. Yes streaming Tiger King is essential!

Apparently, over 50,000 people agree as signatures continue to climb. The petition claims streaming services should be more than willing to drop their fees for the next two months to keep Americans entertained and occupied.

Created by Philip Kolas, the petition reads: “During a worldwide viral pandemic, social distancing and personal quarantine is vitally important to stem the risk of spreading disease. As a result, right now millions of people worldwide are keeping themselves at home in order to prevent community spread of the COVID-19 virus. While this is a heroic and necessary challenge, it also runs the risk of boredom and isolation, which can lead to depression, among other factors. Many people are turning to their streaming services to alleviate their monotony. The problem with this is that many people cannot afford these membership fees, especially in a time like now when many people’s economic livelihood is already strained.”

Netflix reportedly added 16 million new subscribers in the first three months of the year, doubling its projections and surging its stock price.

New Petition To Make Netflix, Disney+, & Other Streaming Services Free! was originally published on kysdc.com

Written By: QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva Posted 5 hours ago

