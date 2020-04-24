6 Things We Learned From Jackie Aina’s Appearance On ‘No Filter With Naomi’

What happens when you take a beauty guru and a supermodel and put them in front of a camera? You get Naomi Campbell’s latest No Filter With Naomi YouTube series episode So far, guests have included Anna Wintour, Diddy, Karlie Kloss, Venus & Serena Williams, Lee Daniels and the latest interviewee Jackie Aina.

The two beauties came together today to bring fans from all over the digital world to discuss Jackie’s journey as a YouTuber, the evolution of the beauty industry for Black women and army life.

For those of you who missed the live YouTube, you can catch the replay of her season finale on Naomi’s YouTube channel, or check out HelloBeautiful’s cliff notes below:

Jackie Aina Originally Went To College For Pharmaceuticals

While sharing her “quintessential rags to riches story” as she told Naomi, prior to joining the army, Jackie Aina attended college for two years to study biochemistry in hopes of becoming a pharmacist. The Nigerian-American beauty influencer soon realized that the traditional college experience was not for her, so she decided to take the advice of her then-boyfriend to consider enlisting. Two years after leaving the army, Jackie launched her YouTube channel in 2009 and the rest was history.

Naomi Campbell Hated One Of Her Editorial Covers

As she began to tell the sweet story of how she used to steal her mother’s foundation because she couldn’t afford it – though her mother was lighter than her – she admitted to hating one of her Italian VOGUE covers because her makeup shading was incorrect. Though she’s had a couple jobs in her career, this one seemed to be one of the most memorable. “At 17 years old and I’m new to the game, what am I gonna say?,” Naomi shrugs as she reminisces on wanting to “cry her eyeballs out” at the finished product.

Naomi Campbell Was One Of The Muses For The NARS Brand

Jackie Aina named a few brands from Lancome to MAC to NARS on brands that she feels are doing the work in diversity and inclusion for Black women and darker shades. Then, she expressed admiration for Naomi when she remembered how big of an influence Naomi Campbell had on the beauty brand’s work. “The fact that you could literally get Francois NARS to make stuff for you,” Jackie says about her interviewer, “that’s incredible”.

Jackie Didn’t Wear Makeup For 10 Weeks When She Was In The Army

In a discussion about her Christian background and fasting, Jackie shares that her religious background sometimes calls for fasting, but that she’s never done it herself. When asked by Naomi if she’s ever done beauty fasting, which she says is “great for the skin,” Jackie says that she technically did it for approximately two and a half months during her army experience. “That was rough, but could I do it again? Yeah, I can do it again.”

“When I joined the army, we weren’t allowed to wear makeup. I mean, you couldn’t even sneak it. Only when I went to basic training,” Jackie tells Naomi about her experience in basic training. “You cannot groom yourself in any way, shape or form. They make everybody look the same; everybody is going through it.”

Jackie Takes A Lot Of Time To Research Before Creating Content

We’ve discovered one of Jackie’s secrets to successful YouTube uploading and maintenance – and that’s research. “I put a lot of time into researching what is trending on YouTube; what is trending on social media, in general?,” the Los-Angeles based influencer shares. “I spend a lot of time researching new products, new launches.” As you can imagine, everyone wants to send Auntie Jackie their products for a review from the queen herself to send her honest thoughts and opinions out into the world. She does her due diligence and research into what’s coming out and upcoming campaigns on Instagram and Twitter.

She’s also not shy to slide into the DMs to be the first to review a product. “If something is coming out and I know it’s not going to be on the shelves for another couple weeks, I might slide in the DM,” she jokes. “I know it’ll benefit my viewers either way because they want to see it regardless”.

Jackie Was The First YouTuber To Receive An NAACP Image Award

Jackie Aina has made history by receiving an NAACP Image Award for YouTuber of the Year in 2018. “It made me feel like I’m being recognized by my community now,” the award recipient gushes. “I’m not just being recognized for the technical teaching, contouring and highlight.”

When Naomi asked Jackie about how she feels about her community recognition, Jackie says, “it’s everything”. She continues, “it truly validates all of the work that I put into what I’m doing now”

“You deserve your credit for what you’ve done for women of color and what you continue to do,” Naomi virtually embraces Jackie.

[caption id="attachment_3072360" align="alignnone" width="682"] Source: Leon Bennett / Getty[/caption] Growing up, and even in my adult years, I had a love-hate relationship with my nose. Mostly hate, if we're going to be honest. I've always thought it was a huge distraction in the middle of my face. My goal was to save up enough money to dip off and get a nose job. No lie. Unfortunately, a lot of sistas carry this same feeling. We've become some used to the European beauty standards, that we've lacked the appropriate level of appreciation in our beautiful Black features. For centuries it was instilled in us to hate our big lips, large noses and dark skin. And as the world evolved, the love for a pronounce pout and tanner skin became a thing, our noses haven't quite on. Just look at bad they drag Ari Lennox for hers? [caption id="attachment_3111471" align="alignleft" width="694"] Source: Marsha Badger / Marsha Badger[/caption] When it comes to our noses, society has discovered a few ways of addressing people and these insecurities. For a hefty coin, like I said before, you can go under the knife to give yourself a new nose to achieve that seemingly perfect side profile. For Black female celebrities, it almost feels like a rite of passage that once they reach a certain level of notoriety, they commence the moment with a new nose. Folks such as Patti Labelleand Janet Jackson admitting to getting rhinoplasties are rare while rumors swirl that folks like Ciara, Summer Walker and even Beyonce have a different nose now than when they first started their careers. Outside of going under the knife, there is contouring, which offers a quick, temporary and cheaper fix. Honestly, I can't afford surgery, nor a professional MUA to whittle my nose down with complicated sticks, so I am forced to embrace and work towards accepting my features. But something happened that made me realize that I don't need to be forced to accept anything. My nose is beautiful as is. See, on Sunday, popular beauty blogger and influencer Jackie Aina casually tweeted a collage of her self with the caption, "black nose check." https://twitter.com/jackieaina/status/1249426666088091648 Then something funny happened. It TOOK OFF! With more than 67K likes, 5K retweets and nearly 1700 replies, the post made its rounds inspiring black women from all over the world to post selfies that highlighted their amazingly beautiful and natural noses. A movement was born and what an empowering movement is has become! All of a sudden, there was this influx of stories about why they once hated their nose and how they've learned to embrace it. Some women talked about their parents being the source of their insecurity while others maintain that they always have, and always will love their noses. Whatever the reason, Jackie's post united and encouraged us to affirm our divine beauty. That's the thing: there is an undeniable magic behind Black women that is so powerful. Movements like this that call for us to embrace our beauty can allow an opportunity for society's beauty standards to shift. We saw this with the natural hair movement that started on the ground and then over time, the representation of kinks and curls began to show up in movies, television, award shows, red carpets, and magazines. Moving forward, I wonder how loving the roundness of our noses can challenge society? Time will only tell, but for now, I am enamored with Jackie's "black nose check" tweet. It made me a hard look at my relationship with my face and the language I've been using when I refer to and describe my features. Now, I am clear: I love my big, beautiful nose and this post has inspired me not to hide it behind makeup or filters. Goodbye to negativity and hello to acceptance. Thank you, Jackie!

