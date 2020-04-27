CLOSE
The Diddy VS Dr. Dre Battle May Actually Happen and DMX’s IG Live Prayer Is What The World Needed [VIDEO]

After internet speculation the past few weeks about the desire to see a Diddy vs Dr. DreVERSUZ‘ battle, it looks like the hip-hop world may get to see these two titans. In a recent IG Live, Diddy finally spoke on the possibilities of it happening with Fat Joe.

 

 

Who do you think would win this battle?

In other hip-hop news, French Montana calls it quits with the Young Thug beef and DMX gives a bible verse prayer on Instagram live on Sunday and fans are already begging for more.

 

 

[caption id="attachment_3996496" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kris Connor / Getty[/caption] It’s one thing to be confident, it’s another to be blissfully ignorant of the success of one of your comrades. French Montana, trending on Twitter, for suggesting a hit-for-hit battle between himself and the Millennial West Coast G.O.A.T, Kendrick Lamar. https://twitter.com/FrencHMonTanA/status/1252791704954028032?s=20 Hip-hop heads, stepping in to quickly put him in his place, prompting him to tweet the following below.   https://twitter.com/FrencHMonTanA/status/1252794952423268355?s=20 All of this, happening while French has beef brewing with Young Thug of all people. It looks like Frenchy needs to check his priorities. Check out some of the funniest reactions to his request after the jump.

 

The Diddy VS Dr. Dre Battle May Actually Happen and DMX’s IG Live Prayer Is What The World Needed [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

