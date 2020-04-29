Mommy Tingz How to Help Your Child Sleep

Social Distancing has schools closed until the end of the academic year. A lot of parents have been doing their best to teach their children from home, and speaking form experience its not easy thing.
What I do know is that it is very important t make sure your kid is on a schedule! Just like we have to be on a schedule for work they have to be unschedule for distance learning at home.
Before a schedule is set they need to get some good ZZZZZZZ…..
So here a a few tips that can help you out with that
- Set a bedtime
- Set a wake up time
- Set a bedtime routine
- No TV at lest two hours before bedtime
- Keep it cool
- Provide protection from fears
- Reduce the stress before bedtime
- Be on the lookout for sleep disorders.
TRY those tips out an let me know how those works for your children at home! All the best from the Radio Bae Micah Dixon