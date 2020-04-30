We Must Re-Open But We have to Protect the Public

So the day is almost here, in a matter of hours the state of Ohio will be Reopening back up. A lot of us are prepared for this and then some of us are not prepared.

May 1st, all healthcare will be able to resume, and the plan will continue to unfold gradually. Opening up the state little by little. A big day is May 12th, where retails stores will be able to allow consumers inside as long as they an have some sort of 6ft distance between employees and consumers.

We want to open up, but we must protect the public – it's why we have specific protocols, and it's why we are layering the openings. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 30, 2020

We must protect the public is the main concern of Governor Mike DeWine!

Are you ready for the big day?

Be sure you were your face mask and continue to practice social distancing.