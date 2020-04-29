In honor of her son, the late rapper Juice WRLD, his mother Carmella Wallace, jus announced a new charity in honor of his death. The Live Free 999 Fund, a charitable organization that aims to help young people struggling with their mental health.

She released a beautiful statement:“Young people around the world were truly touched by Jarad’s music because he spoke to issues and situations in his music that resonated with them so deeply, I made the decision upon his death that I was going to share his struggles with the world with the objective of helping others. It is my desire to help those who are hurting by providing access to education, prevention and treatment for opioid and other forms of drug addiction. It is my hope that Live Free 999 will help people just as Jarad’s music has and will continue to touch lives for years to come.”

Check out all the info on the organization here:

https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/live-free-999/

Juice WRLD’s Mother Starts Fund To Help Teens Struggling with Mental Health & Addiction was originally published on kysdc.com

Written By: QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva Posted April 29, 2020

Also On Power 107.5: