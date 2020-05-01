CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

LOCAL NEWS: Ohio’s Stay-at-Home Order Extended Through May 29

Ohio GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Mike DeWine Attends Election Night In Columbus

Source: Justin Merriman / Getty

Those living in Ohio would have to remain in place at their homes, unless it is necessary, for a little while longer.

The state has now extended the Stay-at-Home order through most of May, until the 29th.

Originally, it was extended to May 1.  The order has been the same, in which Ohioans must “remain in their homes, allowing for only essential travel and activities.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine mentioned there would be an extension during his daily briefing on Apr. 30.

What will not change is the slow reopening of the some of the businesses during Phase One, particularly retail, as WEWS News 5 Cleveland reports:

“When retail opens up, well that certainly will be a major exception for that,” DeWine said. Under the state’s reopening plan, retail stores and services will be allowed to start operating again on May 12, with certain mandates and recommended best practices.

In addition to retail reopening, medical care and “manufacturing, distribution and construction businesses” are also slated to start back up in May.

What also will not change are the businesses and activities that will remain closed in May:

The following businesses and operations remain closed under the amended order: schools, restaurants and bars, personal appearance and beauty businesses, adult day support and vocational habilitation services, older adult day care services and senior centers, child car centers, entertainment, recreation, and gymnasiums.

What do you think of the latest extension of the Ohio Stay-at-Home order?

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Brad Lee and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Justin Merriman and Getty Images

Coronavirus Breaking News

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

44 photos Launch gallery

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

Continue reading COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st

The last few weeks across the world have been a whirlwind due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Information seems to be coming at us at a pace never seen before. As such, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding daily briefings at 2pm along with other government officials and agencies across the nation. To help you filter through hours of press conferences and releases, we've compiled everything you need to know about your essential and non-essential services and community whereabouts during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Note: Ohio residents are still under the stay-at-home-order as schools, parks, libraries, and other public places remain closed. The order is set to expire on Monday but it's expected that Governor DeWine will be extending it soon. Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio’s Stay Home Order OHIO: First Positive COVID-19 Test at Ohio Prison Coronavirus Ohio: Are You an Essential Employee?

LOCAL NEWS: Ohio’s Stay-at-Home Order Extended Through May 29  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close