Meek Blasts Tekashi For His Live Stream And Music Release

Hunnnny! Meek Mill had time today! Meek took time today from being a new father to address 6ix9ine going live today. As he was hopeful for an apology, he went on to say Tekashi’s new song was trash! He told the story of other infamous “snitches” from Philly that ultimately met their demise and compared Tekashi to the man who murdered Nipsey Hussle

Meek’s Tweetstorm went after the “Gummo” rapper for being a snitch and trolling on social media invoking Nipsey Hussle’s name in the process.

“I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim,” Meek said on Twitter. “Y’all forgot that fast a ‘rat’ killed Nipsey. He wasn’t suppose to be on the streets! That’s the only thing ima day (sic) because he’s dead… left his baby mom and child like a coward as targets!”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Google “tommy hilfiger butter” he told after a life of crime” … but he came home trolling and it led him to a graveyard and now his kids are fatherless and they good kids! So to us it’s not entertaining in my city <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/philly?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#philly</a> we seen these stories nobody saved him</p>— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) <a href=”https://twitter.com/MeekMill/status/1258803655408525312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 8, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

