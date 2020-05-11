Jay-Z and Meek Mill Sending PPE To Prison Across The Country

Almost everyone knows someone that is incarcerated. Rather it’s a family member, friend, or loved one. They are an entire population of America without a voice but deserving of human rights. Jay Z and Meek Mill alongside Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey teamed up to make sure that no matter what your criminal background is when it comes to COVID-19 you get a fighting chance to live.

With a $10 million boost from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z and Meek Mill’s criminal justice organization REFORM Alliance is sending 10 million surgical masks and other personal protective equipment to correctional facilities across the country.

“This is 2.3 million Americans that don’t usually have the loudest voice,” Bob Pilon, president of the REFORM Alliance, told CBS News. “That’s why we’re doing this, to give that population a voice and answer their call to be treated like humans.”

Dorsey’s donation was made through his Smart Small relief fund. He’s pledged $1 billion to COVID-19 relief efforts. The charity is based on a transparent tracker of public grants, which Dorsey said will shift focus after the pandemic.

