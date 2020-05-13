Future Dropping New Album This Friday!!

The rumor mill can stop spinning, Future is definitely about to drop a new album! To be exact, this new release will be his 8th studio album.

High Off Life is set to arrive in a matter of days! Epic Records formally announced the anticipation of the release today on Twitter.

Fans can look forward to 22 tracks with guest appearances from Drake, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, NBA YoungBoy, Meek Mill, and more. With production from the legendary, DJ Esco, High Off Life, will be available to stream this Friday!!

Prepare for a slew of new IG photos with Future lyrics plastered as captions over the weekend!

Source: Complex

